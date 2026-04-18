West Bengal polls: Azharuddin backs Congress’ Adhir Ranjan in Baharampur

Kolkata: Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday, April 18, campaigned for Congress nominee Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Baharampur assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Ahead of a roadshow in the town, Azharuddin cited Chowdhury’s long political experience and connection with the region and appealed to voters to support the Congress candidate.

People gathered on both sides of the road and those standing on balconies and rooftops waved at the former Indian cricket team captain.

#WATCH | Congress leader & Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin campaigns for Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Berhampore area of Murshidabad.



He says, "A great roadshow is taking place here. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will win from this constituency… I have… pic.twitter.com/yn9SNSoq19 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

Chowdhury, a former five-time MP from Baharampur, is now contesting the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls as the Congress candidate, marking his return to state electoral politics after nearly three decades.

The Baharampur constituency will go to the polls on April 23, the day the first phase of voting will take place. The second round of polling is scheduled on April 29, and the counting is on May 4.

Chowdhury is in the assembly poll fray after his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baharampur to TMC’s Yusuf Pathan, also a former cricketer.

Azharuddin’s visit to Baharampur is being seen as part of the Congress’ effort to infuse momentum into Chowdhury’s campaign.

Despite the 2024 setback, Chowdhury remains a key political figure in Murshidabad, having represented the Baharampur seat in Parliament since 1999 and earlier serving as a Union minister and the West Bengal Congress chief.