West Bengal polls: Mamata calls PM’s pit stop to buy jhalmuri ‘full drama’

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled stop to buy ‘jhalmuri’ during poll campaigning was “drama”.
Her comment came a day after Modi made a pit stop during his campaign tour in Jhargram to buy ‘jhalmuri’, a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chillies, and other spices.
“It’s all drama. How come a camera was present when the Prime Minister suddenly made an unscheduled stop during the campaign? The entire episode was scripted. He was seen carrying a Rs 10 note in his pocket. Is it believable?” Banerjee said without naming Modi.
The TMC supremo was addressing a poll rally in Murarai assembly constituency in Birbhumm district.