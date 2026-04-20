West Bengal polls: Mamata calls PM’s pit stop to buy jhalmuri ‘full drama’

"How come a camera was present when the Prime Minister suddenly made an unscheduled stop during the campaign? The entire episode was scripted," she said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2026 5:20 pm IST
TMC, BJP in war of words over Mamata, Modi foriegn trips
PM Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled stop to buy ‘jhalmuri’ during poll campaigning was “drama”.

Her comment came a day after Modi made a pit stop during his campaign tour in Jhargram to buy ‘jhalmuri’, a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chillies, and other spices.

“It’s all drama. How come a camera was present when the Prime Minister suddenly made an unscheduled stop during the campaign? The entire episode was scripted. He was seen carrying a Rs 10 note in his pocket. Is it believable?” Banerjee said without naming Modi.

Subhan Bakery

The TMC supremo was addressing a poll rally in Murarai assembly constituency in Birbhumm district.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2026 5:20 pm IST

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