Nitin Nabin ramps up BJP campaign with rallies in West Bengal today

New Delhi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin is set to hold a series of public rallies and roadshows across West Bengal on Monday, April 20 as the party’s intensified election campaign in the state.

His schedule includes a public rally at 10:30 AM at Dariberiya School More, Kali Mandir Ground, in Mahishadal, Purba Medinipur (Tamluk), followed by a roadshow at 12:30 PM in Egra, Midnapur district, from Egra Sarada Shashibhushan College to Digha More.

Later in the afternoon, he will lead another roadshow at Keshiary at 3:00 p.m., starting from Keshiary High School Ground and concluding at the Keshiary Central Bus Stand. The BJP’s campaign push will also see Union Minister J P Nadda holding key public programmes in the state on Monday.

His itinerary includes a roadshow in Burwan, Behrampur district, at 11:00 a.m., from Panchtupi Netaji Statue to Ghoshpara, followed by a public rally at 12:45 p.m. in Monglamoaro, Patashpur Purba in Kanthi district. Earlier on Sunday, addressing a rally in Balurghat, Nabin blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress for the setback to the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures.

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“Despite being a woman, Mamata Banerjee betrayed the women of Bengal by conspiring with parties like the Congress so that the women’s reservation bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha,” he alleged.

Urging women voters in the state to “teach her a lesson,” Nabin claimed that the Trinamool Congress government had failed to ensure the safety and security of women, citing incidents such as those at RG Kar Hospital and a medical college in Durgapur.

He also asserted that removing the Trinamool from power was necessary to drive out infiltrators, prevent demographic changes, and safeguard national security. The remarks came in the wake of the defeat of a Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday that proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

Nabin further accused the Chief Minister of protecting infiltrators, stating that the BJP would ensure good governance if voted to power, underscoring the party’s aggressive campaign stance in West Bengal.