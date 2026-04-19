EC adds around 7 lakh new voters ahead of polls in West Bengal

The total electorate in the state now stands at 6,82,51,008.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 6:43 am IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 6:50 am IST
Election Commission of India
Election Commission of India

Kolkata: Around seven lakh new voters have been added to West Bengal electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections, with the Election Commission yet to disclose the age or gender break-up of this additional electorate, officials said on Saturday, April 18.

Around 3.22 lakh of these new voters will vote in the first phase, while the remaining nearly 3.88 lakh voters will exercise there franchise in the second phase, a senior official of the poll body said.

The commission, however, has not specified how many among these new entrants are first-time voters who have just turned 18, nor has it given a detailed gender break up of these voters.

Subhan Bakery

The commission has also not disclosed the number of Form-6 applications received for inclusion in the rolls or how many of them were rejected.

“The aggregate figures have been released in line with norms. Detailed data is maintained separately and may be shared later if required,” the senior EC official said.

The total electorate in the state now stands at 6,82,51,008, which may increase if names are added following tribunal orders, the EC said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 6:43 am IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 6:50 am IST

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