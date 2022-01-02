West Bengal: Schools to close, offices to work with 50% capacity

West Bengal: On Sunday, the state of West Bengal reimposed COVID-19 restrictions amid the Omicron scare. Schools will be closed, while offices will function at 50 percent capacity.

The state government has ordered a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM, similar to the orders passed by Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments. Only essential services will be functional during the night curfew.

Come Monday public places including schools, colleges, and universities in Bengal will be closed, as will swimming pools, gyms, spas and beauty salons, and wellness centres. Kolkata metro services will also accommodate 50 percent of its total capacity, while local trains will operate till 7 pm only. However, the long-distance trains will be allowed to function as usual.

According to a report by NDTV, the West Bengal chief secretary, HK Dwivedi said, “Government and private offices can work at 50 per cent capacity, with all administrative meetings to be conducted virtually.” Work from home will be encouraged.

Cinema Halls, bars, and restaurants can function at 50 percent capacity till 10 pm. Shoping malls can operate between 10 AM to 5 pm at 50 percent capacity. Only 50 people are allowed to attend weddings, religious meets, and other social gatherings. However, only 20 people will be allowed at funerals and burials.

The concerns over the rise in COVID cases are real since the state witnessed 4,512 fresh cases as the total case load of the state currently stands at 13,300 – the third-highest in the country after Maharashtra and Kerala.