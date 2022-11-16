West Bengal: TMC MP’s car runs over four-yr-old boy; driver arrested

Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan’s car ran over a four year old boy to his death on Wednesday.

The Murshidabad MP hailing from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress took the child to the hospital. However, the child died during treatment.

The incident happened this morning when Khan was travelling from Nowda area to Berhampore town in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said that the child suddenly came in front of the vehicle.

“We rushed him to the hospital. It happened in front of me. Maybe he suffered a brain injury,” he added.

The police have arrested the car’s driver and seized the vehicle, officials said.

(with PTI inputs)