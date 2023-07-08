West Bengal violence: Union Minister questions ‘silence’ of Rahul, other Oppn leaders

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday questioned the “silence” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over the “murder of democracy” in West Bengal after violence marred panchayat elections in the state.

“The declaration of panchayat polls in West Bengal is akin to the start of murder of democracy. Beating up people, bomb blasts, and setting things afire become common occurrences,” said Thakur, a senior BJP leader.

He claimed that under the TMC government, the people indulging in acts of violence and looting ballot boxes went scot-free in West Bengal.

“Democracy is suppressed and killed in West Bengal. (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leaders stoop to any extent to win elections be it assaulting people and unleashing atrocities on women,” the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said.

Thakur questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the violence in West Bengal.

“Rahul Gandhi is silent because he wants to enter into an alliance with Mamata Banerjee. But she says she will not allow them to enter Bengal. Will Rahul Gandhi speak anything against the murder of democracy in West Bengal,” the senior BJP leader asked.

“Will Mallikarjun Kharge or other opposition parties or those who talked about returning state awards speak up? Can’t they see democracy being murdered in West Bengal. Do West Bengal residents not deserve free and fair elections,” Thakur asked.

Bengal’s rural polls drew towards a bloody finish with the death of 12 people in violence since midnight.

Twelve people, including eight from the ruling TMC and one worker each of the BJP, CPI(M), Congress and ISF, died since midnight in poll-related violence in the state, according to officials.