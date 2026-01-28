Western Union opens new GCC in Hyderabad, to focus on AI-led innovation.

Hyderabad: US-based money transfer major Western Union has set up a new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, strengthening its technology and innovation footprint in India.

The centre will focus on AI-led innovation, technology development and platform engineering.

In collab with HCLTech

The Hyderabad GCC has been established in collaboration with HCLTech and is Western Union’s second such facility in the country after its tech centre in Pune. Together, the Hyderabad and Pune centres will function as a global hub for technology, engineering and operations, the company said.

According to Western Union, the two centres will support the development of next-generation payments infrastructure, enhance digital consumer experiences and help build internal capabilities aligned with the company’s ‘Beyond’ strategy.

Western Union to leverage HCLTech’s AI Force

The company will also leverage HCLTech’s AI-powered solutions, including AI Force, to accelerate product and platform modernisation. The new Hyderabad GCC is expected to employ around 400 people, as announced in December.

Commenting on the expansion, Devin McGranahan, president and CEO of Western Union, said the new centre marks an important milestone in the company’s transformation journey and expansion in India.

“Through our strategic partnership with HCLTech, we are combining deep engineering expertise with advanced AI capabilities to go beyond payments, accelerate innovation, and deliver seamless and secure experiences for millions of customers worldwide,” he said.