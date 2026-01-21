L’Oréal plans Rs 3,500 crore investment in Hyderabad GCC

Hyderabad: Fashion giant L’Oreal on Wednesday, January 21, announced that it will set up its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, which will be inaugurated ny November 2026. The L’Oreal facility would be the world’s first GCC in beauty-tech, said the Telangana government.

The announcement was made after Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy-led delegation met the L’Oreal leadership team at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The decision was announced during the delegation’s meeting with Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer, L’Oréal.

The CEO expressed delighted to setup a large-scale beauty-tech GCC in Hyderabad, with a massive investment, said a press release from the Telangana CM’s office. “The GCC will serve the world-renowned cosmetics company as a global innovation, technology, data, and supply chain hub. This new facility will support L’Oréal’s digital transformation, AI, and analytics initiatives worldwide, boosting Hyderabad’s growing status as a key center for global enterprise operations,” it added.

L’Oreal also invited Revanth Reddy and Minister D. Sridhar Babu for the GCC inauguration in November of 2026. The Minister pitched that Hyderabad is the best destination for investments and that the state government is ready to extend full support to the global investors.

“During the meeting, the delegation explained about the launch of Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH). Responding to this, the CEO said it is very interesting to learn about the AI Innovation Hub,” the release added.