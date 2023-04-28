WFI sexual harassment: KTR extends support to protesting wrestlers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Friday took to social media to announce his support for the wrestler’s protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The minister gave a call to stand with the top Indian wrestlers who are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman and other coaches, accusing them of sexually abusing female wrestlers.

The minister said in a tweet, “We celebrated when these Olympic champions brought Glory to our Nation. Now let’s stand with them and express our solidarity as they fight for justice”.

Seven female wrestlers have filed a sexual harassment case against federation leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Central Delhi’s Connaught Place police station.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR would be registered on Friday.

However, they continued their agitation and demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

Vinesh Phogat said it took Delhi Police six days to file an FIR and they don’t trust the probe agency.

“It (Police) might file a loose FIR. We we will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off protest). He should be behind the bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise he will try to influence the investigation,” World Championship medallist Vinesh said.

KTR said in the tweet, “The serious sexual harassment allegations against the chief of wrestling federation should be probed impartially and justice delivered”.