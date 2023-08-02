Whale-shaped Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, once again witnessed the landing of Airbus Beluga, the world’s largest cargo airplane.

The special whale-shaped Airbus Beluga arrived at the Hyderabad airport on Thursday, July 31.

The RGIA airport made special arrangements for the landing, parking, and takeoff of the heavy aircraft.

This is the second time Hyderabad is housing ‘Whale of the Sky’. According to reports, the aeroplane stopped to refuel.

The Beluga whale shaped planed is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

Whale shaped #Beluga, one of the world's largest #CargoAircraft reached #Hyderabad Airport on 31st July 31 at 17.27 hr.

In May 2016, the Antonov AN 225, the largest cargo plane in the world, made its first landing in India at Hyderaba’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.