Whale-shaped Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad airport

The RGIA airport made special arrangements for the landing, parking, and takeoff of the heavy aircraft.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 1:58 pm IST
The ability of Airbus (Beluga) to transport oversized air cargo. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, once again witnessed the landing of Airbus Beluga, the world’s largest cargo airplane.

BookMyMBBS

The special whale-shaped Airbus Beluga arrived at the Hyderabad airport on Thursday, July 31.

The RGIA airport made special arrangements for the landing, parking, and takeoff of the heavy aircraft.

MS Education Academy

This is the second time Hyderabad is housing ‘Whale of the Sky’. According to reports, the aeroplane stopped to refuel.

The Beluga whale shaped planed is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Habsiguda

In May 2016, the Antonov AN 225, the largest cargo plane in the world, made its first landing in India at Hyderaba’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 1:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button