What Disha Patani wrote on rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s b’day

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating for several years

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 2nd March 2022 10:54 am IST
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani from their movie Baaghi 2 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Disha Patani’s birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff is all things love.

Taking to Instagram, Disha, on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt post for Tiger. In the note, the ‘Malang’ star could not resist praising Tiger.

“Happiest b’day my best friend.. thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul.. you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff,” she wrote, adding an adorable video of Tiger flashing his million-dollar smile.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other.

The two have even worked together in the film ‘Baaghi 2’.

