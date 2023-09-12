What happened to Hyderabad student who was found starving on US streets?

She went to the US two years ago to pursue a Masters in Information Science from TRINE University

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th September 2023 10:03 am IST
Indian consulate in Chicago trying to locate distressed Hyderabad women
Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad student Syeda Lulu Minhaj, who was found starving on the streets of Chicago, US, in July, is yet to return to India.

According to media reports, she is not allowing anybody to help her. Though the Consulate General of India in Chicago has offered to fly her home, no response has been received yet.

Hyderabad student went to US for masters

Before leaving Hyderabad, she was an Assistant Professor at Shadan College of Engineering and Technology and a resident of Moula Ali in the Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

She went to the US two years ago to pursue a Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit. In July, she was found starving on the streets of Chicago after her entire belongings were stolen, which led to her slipping into depression.

In a video shared on social media, she appeared malnourished and had difficulty expressing herself.

Her mother appealed to External Affairs Minister

After the video went viral, her mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene and bring her daughter back to India as soon as possible. However, even after more than a month has passed, the Hyderabad student has not yet returned to India.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago, in response to a letter from Hyderabad-based activist Mohammed Rahim Khan, stated, “We have repeatedly offered all support to Ms. Syeda Zaidi for her return to India.” “She has yet to respond positively,” the consulate added.

As she has a valid US visa, it is completely her discretion to remain in the US or return to India.

