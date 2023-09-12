What happened to Hyderabad student who was found starving on US streets?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad student Syeda Lulu Minhaj, who was found starving on the streets of Chicago, US, in July, is yet to return to India.

According to media reports, she is not allowing anybody to help her. Though the Consulate General of India in Chicago has offered to fly her home, no response has been received yet.

Hyderabad student went to US for masters

Before leaving Hyderabad, she was an Assistant Professor at Shadan College of Engineering and Technology and a resident of Moula Ali in the Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

She went to the US two years ago to pursue a Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit. In July, she was found starving on the streets of Chicago after her entire belongings were stolen, which led to her slipping into depression.

In a video shared on social media, she appeared malnourished and had difficulty expressing herself.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to persue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter.@HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS @sushilrTOI @meaMADAD pic.twitter.com/GIhJGaBA7a — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 25, 2023

Also Read US deports Telangana students over visa fraud

Her mother appealed to External Affairs Minister

After the video went viral, her mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene and bring her daughter back to India as soon as possible. However, even after more than a month has passed, the Hyderabad student has not yet returned to India.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago, in response to a letter from Hyderabad-based activist Mohammed Rahim Khan, stated, “We have repeatedly offered all support to Ms. Syeda Zaidi for her return to India.” “She has yet to respond positively,” the consulate added.

We have repeatedly offered all support to Ms Syeda Zaidi for her return to India. She is yet to positively respond. @IndianEmbassyUS @HelplinePBSK @meaMADAD — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) September 10, 2023

As she has a valid US visa, it is completely her discretion to remain in the US or return to India.