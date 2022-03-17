What has Bandi Sanjay done for Karimnagar? asks KTR

Karimnagar: IT Minister KT Rama Rao addressed a gathering in Karimnagar on Thursday after participating in various developmental works. While speaking about the government’s projects, he also questioned Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay’s authority.

Refusing to take Bandi Sanjay’s name and only referring to him as the “MP who won from Karimnagar constituency”, the minister asserted, “It has been three years since you (referring to Bandi Sanjay) won, but have you undertaken at least one project worth more than 3cr?”

The minister said that Bandi Sanjay had not done a single noteworthy project, and asked, “You did nothing here but criticise the current government and ask for a “Double engine”- There is a double engine in Karimnagar- you and the PM in Delhi- so what have you accomplished?”

KTR also spoke about the many projects undertaken by the current government.

“A few years ago, an average pensioner was getting about Rs. 200 per month, which wasn’t enough to buy their grandchild a snack. But today- each pensioner gets Rs.2000, more than what any other state in the country offers,” said KTR.

He added that from June, those above 57 years of age will also get a monthly pension from the government.

KTR also criticised the BJP led center saying that the previous Congress government used to give 20 kg of rice per family, but the current government gives 6 kg per family member.

KTR added that a medical college would soon be constructed in Karimnagar so students would not need to go to Ukraine, the Philippines, or China for cheaper studies.