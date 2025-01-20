What has Telangana government given to people in 1 yr: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, January 20 accused the Telangana government of reversing schemes and putting pressure on various sections in Telangana.

“What has the Congress government given to people in 1 year except holding back loan waiver for farmers in Telangana, not issuing health kits and non payment of stipends for ASHA workers, among others,” KTR asked.

In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA, said, “What about the 2 lakh jobs that were promised to people in Telangana and the stipends to women under the Mahalaxmi scheme?”

It is to be noted that the Congress had promised the above mentioned schemes to benefit various sections in Telangana in the election campaign ahead of the assembly elections in 2023. Although chief minister A Revanth Reddy had announced that the government will create 2 lakh jobs by the end of Congress’ first year in power, it hasn’t translated into reality.

Similarly, ASHA workers have also been protesting at regular intervals, demanding regularisation and increment of salaries. In December last year, a few ASHA workers were detained by the Hyderabad police for staging a protest demanding regularisation.