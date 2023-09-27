What have KCR and KTR done for Telangana in 9 yrs?: BJP’s NV Subash

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao questioning over their contributions to the state.

Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said,” What has KCR and KTR done for the Telangana in last nine years? When PM Modi is giving funds to the state you divert them. All funds are diverted so that you can get a certain kickback.”

“You cannot conduct even an exam. State PCS has been postponed or scrapped 17 times. 30 lakh youth of the state are looking for government jobs. You don’t allot lands for the development projects to the Centre. Many of the projects in the state are pending due to this,” he added.

Reacting to the comments made by Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao over the rejection of two BRS MLC nominees by the Telangana Governor, he said, “I appreciate the Governor’s decision on this. Such nominations are for the people who work for the society and not for those people who have fixed their loyalties somewhere else.”

Governor Soundararajan on Monday rejected the state government’s proposal to nominate Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

Alleging that state governors are Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “agents”, BRS leader KT Rama Rao condemned the “attitude” of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan and said, “Governors are Modi’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) agents. Before becoming governor, she (Tamilisai Soundarrajan) was the BJP Tamil Nadu state president. Whom to nominate (as MLC) is our right. We strongly protest and condemn the attitude of the governor.”

PM Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting to be organised by BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1 ahead of the Assembly elections that are slated this year.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will also go to polls later this year.