Hyderabad: Icon Star Allu Arjun has once again proved why he enjoys a special place in the hearts of Kerala audiences. The re-release of his 2006 romantic entertainer Happy has received a thunderous response across the state, with fans turning theatres into celebration zones.

Videos from several theatres have gone viral on social media, showing fans dancing to the film’s songs, cheering for their favourite star, and recreating the energetic atmosphere usually seen during the release of a new blockbuster movie.

Why Is Allu Arjun Called ‘Mallu Arjun’?

Allu Arjun is one of the few Telugu actors who enjoys a massive fan following in Kerala. Over the years, Malayalam audiences have warmly embraced many of his dubbed films, earning him the popular nickname “Mallu Arjun”.

Movies like Arya, Happy, Arya 2, and Krishna became highly popular among Kerala movie lovers, especially among those who grew up in the 2000s. His stylish screen presence, dance moves, and youthful characters helped him build a loyal fan base in the state.

Happy Movie

Directed by A. Karunakaran, Happy featured Allu Arjun and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles. Although the film received a mixed response in some markets during its original release, it became a favourite among Kerala audiences and enjoyed a successful theatrical run.

Even after nearly two decades, fans continue to connect with the film’s memorable songs, romantic moments, and entertaining storyline. Many viewers describe the movie as a nostalgic part of their childhood and college days.

Viral Theatre Videos Grab Attention Online

The excitement surrounding the re-release has become a major talking point on social media. Videos from theatres in Kerala show packed audiences singing along to songs, dancing inside cinema halls, and celebrating every major scene featuring Allu Arjun.

Industry observers believe the strong response once again highlights the actor’s enduring popularity in Kerala. The success of Happy’s re-release also shows that classic Allu Arjun films continue to enjoy strong demand among fans, even years after their original release.