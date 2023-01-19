What is the most expensive thing SRK ever bought? Actor reveals

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was ranked 4th richest actor in the world by World of Statistics recently. His net worth is 770 million dollars reportedly but did you ever think about what would be the most expensive thing that King Khan had bought.

Guess what it would be. It is not any luxury car, watches or jewellery but it is what is very close to the heart of SRK. Yes, it is Mannat. After SRK managed to beat Tom Cruise to occupy his spot in the top 4 list of world’s richest actors, an old interview of SRK where he spoke of his most valuable possession is resurfacing online.

In an interview with Radio Mirchi SRK once said, ”I am from Delhi and Delhiites have the concept of living in a kothi (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not well off, they still own a small bungalow. When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and was living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law would keep saying, ‘You live in such a small house.’ Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like that Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and that was the most expensive thing I bought.”

So, you might have got an idea about how close Mannat is to Bollywood’s Badshah. According to multiple reports, SRK bought this luxurious bungalow for the whopping price of Rs 13.32 crore in 2001. The property is now reportedly worth Rs 200 crores!

The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/IHbt4oOfYc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2022

SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is a celebrity interior designer and she has herself designed the interiors of the Mannat giving it a palace or heavenly feels. Recently, she even designed the new nameplate of their huge abode.

Sharing the images of the nameplate on Instagram, she wrote, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe.”

Relevant to mention here that popular Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is ranked 5th with $620 million.