What led to AAP minister Sanjay Singh’s Rajya Sabha suspension?

Sanjay Singh did not budge and kept protesting when Chairman of the Upper House asked him to go back to his seat.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th July 2023 4:43 pm IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh protests in the well of the Rajya Sabha as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Singh has been suspended for the remaining duratikon of the Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour". (PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for “repeatedly violating directives of the Chair”.

BookMyMBBS

Vice President who is also the Chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankar gave the order after Leader of Opposition Piyush Goyal moved a motion against the AAP leader.

Sanjay along with Raghav Chadha, came near the Well and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the ongoing Manipur violence.

MS Education Academy

Sanjay did not budge and kept protesting when Dhankar asked him to go back to his seat. Dhankar called his name.

After Sanjay’s name was called, Goyal stood up urging the Chair to suspend the AAP leader. “Sanjay Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House,” Dhankar said.

Also Read
AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session

Following the suspension, the House was adjourned for the next day.

Ever since the video of two Kuki Zo tribal Manipuri women being paraded naked and then allegedly gang-raped went viral on social media platforms, the Oppostion has been strongly calling for the PM’s statement in the Parliament.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th July 2023 4:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button