What led to AAP minister Sanjay Singh’s Rajya Sabha suspension?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for “repeatedly violating directives of the Chair”.

Vice President who is also the Chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankar gave the order after Leader of Opposition Piyush Goyal moved a motion against the AAP leader.

Sanjay along with Raghav Chadha, came near the Well and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the ongoing Manipur violence.

Sanjay did not budge and kept protesting when Dhankar asked him to go back to his seat. Dhankar called his name.

After Sanjay’s name was called, Goyal stood up urging the Chair to suspend the AAP leader. “Sanjay Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House,” Dhankar said.

Following the suspension, the House was adjourned for the next day.

Ever since the video of two Kuki Zo tribal Manipuri women being paraded naked and then allegedly gang-raped went viral on social media platforms, the Oppostion has been strongly calling for the PM’s statement in the Parliament.