Hyderabad: Team India lost the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley, Leeds, as England chased down 371 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. It was a tough Day 5 for India, with no early wickets and missed chances costing them the match.

But even in this tough match, one light-hearted moment from captain Shubman Gill has become the talk of the internet.

Gill’s Stump Mic Moment Goes Viral

During the morning session of Day 5, Indian fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were bowling from opposite ends. To encourage them, Shubman Gill was heard on the stump mic saying: “Ek taraf Mohammed hai, ek taraf Krishna… dono Bhagwan aagaye hain!” (“On one side there’s Mohammed, on the other side Krishna… both Gods have come!”)

Gill referred to pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as they tried to crack the resilient English top-order. Ironically, England’s openers had other plans.

Fans loved the comment, and the video went viral across social media. Memes, jokes, and fun edits started pouring in, with everyone enjoying Gill’s sense of humor.

India scored 477 in their first innings, with centuries from Gill, Pant, and Jaiswal. England replied with 471, and India added 364 in the second innings, setting a target of 371.

This was Shubman Gill’s first Test as India’s captain, and he scored a century too. Though India lost, his funny stump mic comment gave fans something to smile about.