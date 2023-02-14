‘What next? ED raids on Hindenburg?’: KTR on tax ‘survey’ at BBC office

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reacted to the Income Tax survey on the Delhi office and a Mumbai studio of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and said that agencies like the IT department, CBI and the ED have become ‘laughing stock’ for turning into BJP’s ‘biggest puppets’.

“What a surprise!!😁 A few weeks after they aired the documentary on Modi, BBC India now raided by IT Agencies like IT, CBI and ED have become laughing stock for turning into BJP’s biggest puppets What next? ED raids on Hindenberg or a hostile takeover attempt?” he tweeted.

What a surprise!! 😁



A few weeks after they aired the documentary on Modi, BBC India now raided by IT



Agencies like IT, CBI and ED have become laughing stock for turning into BJP’s biggest puppets



What next? ED raids on Hindenberg or a hostile takeover attempt? pic.twitter.com/yaZ4ySw88f — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 14, 2023

According to reports, employees have been asked to leave the office and their phones have been seized.

The ‘survey’ comes after BBC broadcasted a two-part series documentary – India: The Modi Question – on the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister. Thousands were killed and millions were left homeless, especially in the Muslim community.

It states that “Modi is directly responsible” for the riots that killed millions of people and displaced many, mostly Muslims. It also said the “violence was politically motivated” and the aim “was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas”. The riots were impossible “without the climate of impunity created by the state government.”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the ongoing raids at the BBC Delhi office are a diversion to escape the Adani issue.

“Here we are demanding JPC on Adani… and the government is after BBC. Vinash kale viprit buddhi (when one’s destruction time is soon to arrive, one thinks un-intelligently or negatively),” he said.