What nonsense? KTR slams Revanth over Ram vs Shiva comment

The BRS Working President recalled the promises made by the Centre and the state government, claiming none of them have come to fruition yet.

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What nonsense? KTR slams Revanth over Ram vs Shiva comment
KTR at the event on Wednesday, September 30.

Kochi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, September 30, criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his remarks classifying Hindu through wealth and poverty.

“I saw the Telangana Chief Minister yesterday talk about Ram vs Shiva. I don’t understand. BJP wants to divide the country on religion, on Hindu-Muslim. Now this Congress fellow wants to divide our own gods, you know, Ram vs Shiva. What nonsense is this? And these are two national parties?” KTR said during an India Today South Conference in Kochi.

He questioned whether the two national parties’ agenda was “seriously” to divide people on religious lines. “My question is, where is the discussion from this government on jobs? Where is the discussion from this government on promises they’ve made?” KTR continued.

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CM Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 28, made political statements saying both Mahadev and Ram are deities, adding that “Gareeb logon ke bhagwaan hai Shiv ji, ameer logon ke bhagwaan hain Ram ji (Shiv is the God of the poor, Ram is the God of the rich).”

‘No promise fulfilled, yet discussions on faith’

The BRS working president recalled the promises made by the Centre and the state government, claiming none of them have come to fruition yet. “By 2022, every household in India was supposed to have a potable drinking water connection. We were supposed to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2022. We were supposed to have bullet trains traverse the length and breadth of this country by 2022.”

He said, “Where is the discussion on that?” KTR said that instead of addressing pressing issues, the government continues highlighting matters connected to faith.

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“We talk about Vande Mataram, we talk about UCC, we talk about Ram Mandir, not Mandir mein chori (theft). Where are the real issues of the people which are being discussed?” KTR said.

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