Shiv for poor, Ram for rich: Revanth compares Congress, BJP

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 28, made a notable political statement while drawing a contrast between the devotees of Lord Shiva (Shiv bhakts) and Lord Ram (Ram bhakts).

Participating in an interview organised by the Pratidin Media Network, The Conclave 2026, Reddy said, “Both Mahadev and Ram are our deities,” adding, “Gareeb logon ke bhagwaan hai Shiv ji, ameer logon ke bhagwaan hain Ram ji (Shiv is the God of the poor, Ram is the God of the rich).”

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 28, drew a sharp political contrast at a recent event, stating that while both Mahadev and Ram are revered deities, "Shiv is the God of the poor, while Ram is the God of the rich." Reddy claimed the BJP aligns with the wealthy… pic.twitter.com/fOdfSgzBV9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

He elaborated that Lord Ram is historically associated with kings and rulers, whereas Lord Shiva represents the common working class.

From there, he moved on to the BJP, calling it an organisation that aligns itself as a party of the wealthy, and consequently, the party has never chanted “Har Har Mahadev” from any stage.

Reddy also sought to juxtapose Dravidian and Aryan traditions, noting that Southern regions historically hold deep devotion to Lord Shiva. He remarked that while “Jai Shri Ram” is heavily emphasised in the North, the chant of “Har Har Mahadev” is deeply rooted in the South.

The BJP hasn’t yet reacted to Reddy’s comments.