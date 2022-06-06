What was written in Salman Khan’s threat letter? Read here

Mumbai: Days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s brutal murder in broad daylight, an anonymous threat letter issued to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was found by his father Salim Khan in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade.

According to reports, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM in his and Salman’s name. The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending the threat letter.

What was written in Salman Khan’s threat letter?

According to a report in ETimes, a source close to the development informed that the letter read, “Tumhe Moose Wala jaisa kar denge (Will make you like Moose Wala).”

It is to be noted that the actor has received threat calls and letters earlier too.

Furthermore, in 2018, Sidhu Moose Wala’s murderer Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman Khan in Rajasthan when he appeared for a court hearing. He had said, “Hum karenge toh pata chal hi jayega. Salman ko Jodhpur mein hi maarenge, pata chal jayega inko. Abhi toh maine kuch kiya hi nahi hai, bina matlab ke involve kar rahe hain (Everyone will know once I take action. We will kill Salman here, in Jodhpur. I haven’t done anything yet, and they’re involving me for no reason).”

Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened Salman Khan’s security following the incident and an investigation is underway.