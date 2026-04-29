Mumbai: Ranveer Singh’s lineup is beginning to look less like a plan and more like a constant rewrite, and the timing couldn’t be more telling.

Just when the dust had barely settled on the Don 3 fallout with Farhan Akhtar, another project now seems to be slipping out of his hands. His much-talked-about zombie action thriller Pralay, which was expected to go on floors by mid 2026 under Jai Mehta, has reportedly hit a roadblock. The reason? Creative differences, the industry’s favourite way of saying things are not quite working behind the scenes.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Instead of pushing through, Ranveer seems to be already looking ahead. Sources suggest he is now leaning towards a large-scale Pan India action entertainer, especially after the strong response to Dhurandhar 2. And right on cue, Aditya Dhar has stepped in with a political action thriller that has apparently caught the actor’s attention.

If this move materialises, it would mark a quick pivot, almost a pattern at this point. From Don 3 to now Pralay, Ranveer’s slate is seeing sudden shifts, raising questions about whether these are strategic recalibrations or signs of deeper indecision.

Meanwhile, Dhar is reportedly eyeing a March 2027 start for his next, with Ranveer emerging as the front runner. Given their past success, this collaboration has weight. But the bigger story isn’t just about what Ranveer is choosing, it’s about what he’s walking away from.

Because let’s call it what it is, things aren’t exactly going his way right now. Projects are stalling, plans are shifting, and the momentum feels slightly off beat. And yet, maybe this is where the reset lies.

With a baby on the way and a new phase of life kicking in, this forced slowdown might actually be working in his favour. Fewer distractions, clearer choices, and a chance to realign before the next big move. In an industry that rarely pauses, Ranveer might just be getting the space to rebuild, even if it wasn’t part of the plan.