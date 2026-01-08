Hyderabad is stepping into the weekend with a lively mix of art, culture, music and community experiences. As the city gears up for festive days and cooler evenings, several creative workshops, social gatherings and outdoor events are inviting people to slow down, step out and connect.

Whether you are looking for something relaxed, playful or meaningful, this weekend offers plenty of choices across different parts of the city. From quiet art studios to buzzing cafes and open-air celebrations, there’s something for every age and interest between January 9 and 11.

Best events to attend in Hyderabad January 2026

1. Stone Carving Workshop

Explore a rare and calming art form at this Stone Carving Workshop by Earth & Art. Participants will learn basic carving techniques and create their own textured artwork under expert guidance. The workshop is suitable for beginners and offers a peaceful creative break from daily routines.

Date: Sunday, January 11

Time: 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Venue: Earth & Art Studio, Hyderabad

Entry: Enrolment via DM on Instagram

2. Board Game Night

Spend a fun-filled evening with friends or fellow game lovers at this Board Game Night. From classic games to friendly rivalries, the night promises laughs and bonding, along with a free soft drink for every participant.

Date: Friday, January 9

Time: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Venue: 3 Bears Café, Financial District

Entry Fee: Rs.399

3. Kite Festival 2026

Bring out your festive spirit at this colourful Kite Festival hosted in a rooftop setting. Expect kite flying, lively music and a joyful atmosphere that captures the essence of the season.

Dates: January 10 & 11

Venue: Cafe Ikigai, Whitefields

Entry Fee: Rs.649

Bookings: BookMyShow and District

4. UNO Championship 2.0

Card game fans can compete at UNO Championship 2.0, a lively tournament that mixes strategy with fun. It’s a great way to meet fellow players and enjoy a playful challenge.

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: From 11:00 am

Venue: Broadway Store, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills

5. Salsa & Bachata Beginner Program

Those interested in dance can join this six-week beginner program focusing on Salsa and Bachata. No prior dance experience is required, making it ideal for first-timers.

Starts: Sunday, January 11

Time: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Venue: 1 Hundred Dance Studio, Madhapur

6. Sankranthi Celebrations

Celebrate the harvest festival with traditional activities, kite flying and cultural warmth at this Sankranthi event. It’s a family-friendly celebration rooted in local traditions.

Date: Friday, January 10

Venue: Akshaya CSA, Shadnagar

Entry Fee: Rs.150 onwards

More weekend events

History lovers can join the Nampally Walking Tour on Sunday morning, creative minds can enjoy a Musical Art Date at Lala’s Cafe & Bistro, Jubilee Hills. Early risers can also take part in a Breakfast Ride to Narsapur Forest, starting from Gachibowli Stadium.

With so many options spread across the city, Hyderabad’s weekend promises warmth, creativity and memorable moments.