Looking for exciting ways to spend your weekend in Hyderabad? The city is buzzing with entertainment, offering everything from live music concerts and stand-up comedy to dance workshops and thrilling motorsport experiences.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, a fun day with friends or a date night, there is no shortage of options. This weekend’s lineup has something for every age and interest, making it the perfect time to step out and explore the city’s vibrant event scene.

Here are six exciting events you should add to your weekend plans.

1. Geethanjali – A Wave to Childhood

Relive your childhood through music, memories and heartwarming performances at this nostalgic musical event.

Date: July 4

Venue: Tavaro Resorts and Events

Starting price: Rs 499

Why go: Perfect for families and anyone who enjoys soulful music and nostalgic storytelling.

2. Gaurav Kapoor Live

Popular stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor brings his signature relatable humour and hilarious observations to Hyderabad.

Date: July 5

Venue: Shilpakala Vedika

Starting price: Rs 999

Why go: A great weekend outing for comedy lovers aged 18 and above.

3. Bollywood Dance Workshop

Learn energetic Bollywood choreography to the hit song Chikni Chameli in a fun and beginner-friendly session.

Date: July 5

Time: 10:21 am

Venue: Let’s Go Studio

Starting price: Rs 320

Why go: Suitable for beginners and experienced dancers looking for a fun fitness activity.

4. Dhvani Bhanushali Live

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to entertain Hyderabad with her chartbusters, romantic melodies and energetic performances.

Date: July 4

Time: 8 pm

Venue: Quake Arena

Starting price: Rs 799

Why go: An ideal evening for Bollywood music fans.

5. Abijit Ganguly Live

Known for his witty storytelling and everyday humour, Abijit Ganguly promises an evening filled with laughter.

Date: July 4

Starting price: Rs 699

Why go: Enjoy fresh stand-up comedy with one of India’s popular comedians.

Best for: Friends, couples and comedy enthusiasts.

From music and comedy to dance and high-octane automotive action, Hyderabad has plenty to offer this weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxed evening or an action-packed outing, these events promise memorable experiences for every kind of visitor. Book your tickets in advance, as several of them are expected to attract large crowds.