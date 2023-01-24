WhatsApp brings native beta for macOS

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has made a native beta application for macOS which is now available for download.

Users can install the native application by downloading the dmg file from the official website, reports WABetaInfo.

After downloading the application, users have to link the account on their Android or iOS device to WhatsApp for macOS by scanning the QR code.

The application has been modified to fully utilise Mac’s hardware, resulting in a quicker and more effective user experience.

The application features an app sidebar and the ability to drag and drop files, in addition to being designed to look and feel more like a traditional Mac app.

While the app can be downloaded from the official WhatsApp website, it is still in beta. As a result, some features might not properly work and more features are planned to be released in the future.

With this application, users can take advantage of all features offered by the iOS app on their mac, the report said.