WhatsApp ends support for many smartphones including two iPhones

Meta-owned WhatsApp has ended support for many smartphones that include two iPhone models. The rest of them are android phones.

In order to enhance user experience, WhatsApp regularly sends updates and rolls out new features. Apart from sending new updates for newer Operating Systems (OS), WhatsApp also withdraws support for the older or outdated OS.

Recently it withdrew support for older OS on many Android and iPhone models. These smartphones are from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, etc.

The list of android phones that will not support WhatsApp is as follow

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 I

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Apart from the above list of Android smartphones, WhatsApp stopped working on Apple’s iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c after December 31, 2022.

Supported operating systems

Currently, WhatsApp is providing support for the following devices

Android with OS 4.1 or newer iPhone with iOS 12 or newer KaiOS 2.5.0 or newer JioPhone JioPhone2

New WhatsApp features

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will provide users the ability to select multiple chats on the Desktop beta.

When the feature will be released, there will be a new ‘Select Chats’ option within the chat menu, reports WABetaInfo.

When users select certain conversations, they will be able to mute or mark all of them as read or unread.

This feature is currently under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said.