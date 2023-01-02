WhatsApp ends support for many smartphones including two iPhones

Meta-owned WhatsApp has ended support for many smartphones that include two iPhone models. The rest of them are android phones.
In order to enhance user experience, WhatsApp regularly sends updates and rolls out new features. Apart from sending new updates for newer Operating Systems (OS), WhatsApp also withdraws support for the older or outdated OS.
Recently it withdrew support for older OS on many Android and iPhone models. These smartphones are from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, etc.
The list of android phones that will not support WhatsApp is as follow
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 I
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
Apart from the above list of Android smartphones, WhatsApp stopped working on Apple’s iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c after December 31, 2022.
Supported operating systems
Currently, WhatsApp is providing support for the following devices
- Android with OS 4.1 or newer
- iPhone with iOS 12 or newer
- KaiOS 2.5.0 or newer
- JioPhone
- JioPhone2
New WhatsApp features
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will provide users the ability to select multiple chats on the Desktop beta.
When the feature will be released, there will be a new ‘Select Chats’ option within the chat menu, reports WABetaInfo.
When users select certain conversations, they will be able to mute or mark all of them as read or unread.
This feature is currently under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said.