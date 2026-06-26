WhatsApp helps reunite missing child with father in an hour

Hyderabad: WhatsApp groups have helped the Attapur police in reuniting a missing child with his father within an hour of his disappearance on Muharram.

According to the statement of Attapur police to the media, at around 3.30 pm on Friday, June 26, a person named Mubair Qureshi brought a three and a half years old boy named Sheikh Ajaz to Attapur police station, saying that the boy was found missing near Keshawari Masjid.

Immediately, Head Constable Imtiaz and Assistant Sub-Inspector Kumar took a photograph of the child and circulated his details in the local police WhatsApp groups, including MM Pahadi, 9-Number, Chintalmet, Imad Nagar, and other local WhatsApp groups.

At about 4.30 pm, the child’s father, Farooq, an electrician by profession, reached the police station and claimed to be the father of the child.

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He told the police that he had taken the child to Niyaz Begum Masjid in MM Pahadi. “While we went inside the mosque to offer Namaz, we accidentally left him behind. While searching for him, I saw his photograph in our friends’ WhatsApp group, and immediately came to the Police Station,” the father of the child told the police.

After verifying his identity, the child was safely handed over to his father, Farooq. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the police personnel for tracing and safely handing over his son, and happily left with his child.