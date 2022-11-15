WhatsApp India head, Meta India Public Policy head resign

Two weeks after Meta India CEO Ajit Mohan resigned to join rival Snap, Meta’s country lead for public policy Rajiv Aggarwal resigned on Tuesday as well, the social media giant confirmed. WhatsApp’s India CEO, Abhijit Bose, has also resigned, according to a statement from Meta.

Rajiv Aggarwal has decided to leave Meta to pursue another opportunity, according to the statement, which wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Will Cathcart, WhatsApp’s CEO, thanked Abhijit Bose for his ‘tremendous contributions’ as the company’s first CEO in India.

“His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India, and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation,” Cathcart said.

Shivnath Thukral has been named Director of Public Policy for Meta in India across all platforms, according to the announcement.

Bose also announced his resignation on LinkedIn, saying he is ‘really excited’ about his next job. “After a small break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world,” he said.