WhatsApp releases update to fix emoji keyboard crash on Android beta

Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store's auto-download settings

Published: 21st July 2023 5:00 pm IST
Soon, link your existing WhatsApp account to 2nd iOS device

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug-fix update to address emoji keyboard crash on Android beta.

Several users were experiencing a crash when using the emoji keyboard, reports WABetaInfo.

Moreover, many users also reported issues with configuring their avatars, while accessing the privacy section and adding text over images using the drawing editor.

“The fix is rolling out after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.22 update from the Google Play Store, so make sure to update to this build in order to use a version of WhatsApp without the crash,” the report said.

On Thursday, the messaging platform had faced a global outage, including in India, due to “connectivity issues” which lasted for about 20 minutes.

When a user posted, “fix it before it is morning in India, don’t want to miss out on the Good Morning messages”, the Meta-owned platform replied: “We’re back, we don’t want you to miss them!”

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 61 per cent of people had reported problems while sending messages, 35 per cent while using the application, and 4 per cent while using the website.

On Downdetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000.

Also, last month, the Meta-owned platform had faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours.

Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

Published: 21st July 2023 5:00 pm IST
