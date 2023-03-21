WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Minhaj Adnan | Published: 21st March 2023 5:00 pm IST
Exit WhatsApp group privately, choose who can see you online: Zuckerberg

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta.

For beta testers, a new row will now appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview, reports WABetaInfo.

The tweaked interface when loading a link preview is available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Minhaj Adnan | Published: 21st March 2023 5:00 pm IST
