‘WhatsApp univ’: J&K Guv mocked for ‘Gandhi didn’t have law degree’ remark

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, claimed on Friday that Mahatma Gandhi did not have a ‘single university degree,’ adding that many educated people assume Gandhiji had a law degree, but he did not.

Sinha spoke about Gandhiji’s educational qualifications while delivering a keynote address for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM Gwalior on Thursday.

“…Misconception that Gandhi ji had a Law Degree. Did you know he didn’t have a single University Degree? His only qualification was a High School Diploma. He qualified to practice Law but didn’t have a Law Degree. He had no Degree but how educated he was.

The Governor further said that Gandhi did a lot for the nation.

“Everything that was achieved, the focal point of it was Truth. If you look at all the aspects of his life, there was nothing besides Truth in his life. Whatever the challenges, Mahatma Gandhi never abandoned truth & identified his inner voice. As a result, he became Father of the Nation,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor was heavily mocked online for his remarks.

BRS working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao shared a video and remarked that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if ‘they’ start a campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize for Nathuram Godse.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Next they start a campaign for Nobel Peace prize for Godse WhatsApp University graduates after all,” he tweeted.

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi also has rubbished Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha’s claim that the Father of the Nation did not have a single university degree.

“M. K. Gandhi passed 2 Matrics 1 from Alfred High School Rajkot, 2nd it’s equivalent in London, British Matriculation. He acquired, by studying & passing exams a Law Degree from Inner Temple, a law College affiliated to London University & simultaneously got two diplomas one in Latin the other in French. Issued to educate the Deputy Governor of J&K,” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

Slamming Sinha’s remarks, Tushar Gandhi tweeted, “I have dispatched a copy of Bapu’s Autobiography to Rajbhavan Jammu with the hope that if the Deputy Governor can read he will educate himself.”

“I agree, Bapu did not hold a degree in Entire Law!” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

