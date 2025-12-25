Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai’s two-decade-long journey in Bollywood has often been in the spotlight, not just for her acclaimed performances but also for her high-profile relationships. Among them, her romance and eventual breakup with Salman Khan remains one of the most talked-about chapters of the 1990s.

Dubbed the ‘IT couple’ of the era, Aishwarya and Salman reportedly fell in love during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman was deeply in love with her and openly expressed his desire to marry her. However, their relationship came to a highly publicised and turbulent end in 2002. Even today, their old interviews, photos and videos frequently resurface online, keeping memories of their romance alive.

Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan (Instagram)

One such moment dates back to 1999, when Aishwarya appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Asked to name the sexiest and most gorgeous man in Bollywood, a visibly shy Aishwarya finally named Salman Khan, calling him internationally admired and undeniably charming.

For the unversed, at that time, Salman had made global headlines after being listed among the world’s most attractive men by People magazine.

Following the breakup, Aishwarya shifted her focus entirely to her career, delivering several critically acclaimed performances. She later reconnected with Abhishek Bachchan, with whom her friendship blossomed into love. The couple tied the knot in 2007 in a grand wedding that captured nationwide attention.