When Akshaye Khanna spoke about losing hair at age of 19

Hyderabad: Akshaye Khanna has always enjoyed a strong fan following for his intense performances and intelligent choice of roles. From superhit films like Border, Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, Hungama, Race, Mom, Section 375, and now the blockbuster Dhurandhar, the actor has earned a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most dependable performers. As audiences celebrate his latest success, an old interview of Akshaye has resurfaced, where he spoke candidly about a painful phase from his early life.

Losing Hair At Just 19

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Akshaye revealed that he began losing his hair at the age of 19, just when he was preparing to launch his acting career. For a young actor, looks play a crucial role, and the sudden change came as a major shock.

In his words, “It [hair loss] started happening to me at such a young age. … The way you look as an actor is very important.”

He added, “Especially this part [head]. I mean, this[torso] you can still cover it up or whatever. At 19-20, it’s devastating. It’s heartbreaking, and it can mentally like, kill you. It did affect my self-confidence a lot more than I’d like to admit, actually.”

He compared the experience to a pianist losing his fingers, explaining how closely an actor’s confidence is linked to appearance. At that age, he said, it was devastating and heartbreaking, and it affected his self-confidence deeply.

The Emotional Impact On A Young Actor

Akshaye explained that while the body can be covered, the face is always visible on screen. This made the situation emotionally overwhelming. He likened it to an athlete needing knee surgery early in their career, which can slow progress and shake confidence.

With time, Akshaye learned to accept what he could not change and shifted his focus to his craft. Today, he stands as one of Bollywood’s most respected actors, proving that talent and resilience matter far more than appearance.