When and where to meet Karisma Kapoor in Hyderabad today?

Hyderabad: The love for Bollywood movies, songs, and stars among fans is unparalleled, and Hyderabadis are no exception. From eagerly waiting for movie releases to attending promotional events, fans in Hyderabad are known for their unwavering love and admiration for B-town stars. The excitement is altogether different whenever a Bollywood celebrity visits the city, as fans eagerly look forward to catching a glimpse of their beloved stars and creating unforgettable memories.

Hyderabad is currently abuzz with excitement as fans eagerly anticipate the presence of the stunning Karisma Kapoor. Yes, you read that right! If you’re in the city and looking to meet the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress, the Anam Mirza-hosted ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ launch at Kings Palace at 8 pm is the place to be.

The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with prominent personalities like Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza in attendance.

Fans of Karisma Kapoor are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite actress and get a chance to interact with her. The anticipation is at its peak, and the event is expected to be a grand success.

Speaking more about Daawat-E-Ramzan, the event, which will start on April 7 and end on April 21, promises to be a grand affair, with a wide range of stalls showcasing a variety of food, clothes, jewelry, and other products. Visitors can expect to find some of the best Ramzan delicacies, including haleem, kebabs, biryanis, and sweets.