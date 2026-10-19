When Deepika Padukone had to sew Ranveer Singh’s pants mid-party

Mumbai: One of the most adored couples in B town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, are known for their electrifying chemistry both on and off the screen. Once, Deepika revealed that she had to stitch Ranveer’s pants, that to, in the middle of a party.

Speaking during her appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Deepika shared a hilarious incident while they were attending a music festival in Barcelona.

The ‘Piku’ actor shared that Ranveer was wearing a pair of loose pants, which gave way as he was dancing during the festival with his usual energy.

Recalling the funny incident, Deepika said, “Usne kuch loose sa ek pant pehna tha aur woh kuch ajeeb step kar raha tha. Beech mein woh pharr karke phat gaya pant (He was wearing these loose pants and was doing some weird step. Suddenly, his pants tore)”.

However, coming to his rescue, Deepika took out the sewing supplies from her bag and stitched the pants.

“So I was like, ‘Wait.’ Maine apne bag se sui nikaala, dhaaga nikaala. Sab log aise dance kar rahe hai aur party ke beech mein main uska pant sila rahi thi (I took out a thread and needle from my bag. Everyone was dancing around us and I was stitching up his pants in the middle of the party),” she recalled.

Following a long courtship, Ranveer and Deepika finally tied the knot in Italy in 2018. They got married in two ceremonies – a traditional Konkani-style wedding followed by an Anand Karaj.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.

They became parents for the second time on 19 September 2026 as they were blessed with another daughter.

Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in many projects, including ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ (2013), ‘Bajiroa Mastani’ (2015), ‘Padmaavat’ (2018), and ’83’ (2021).