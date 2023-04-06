When Dipika Kakar changed her name to marry Shoaib Ibrahim

Mumbai: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among the most loved couples in the telly world. The TV couple met on the sets of their show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and got married in February 2018. As the couple is currently expecting their first child together, let’s hark back to the day when Dipika Kakar changed her name to get married to her love.

Dipika Kakar got married to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. They exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony at Shoaib’s village in Bhopal. Days after their wedding, rumours of Dipika Kakar’s conversion to Islam started doing rounds on social media platforms.

It was also said that she has changed her name to get married. This was later proven when a picture of their invitation card mentioned Dipika’s name as Faiza got viral on the internet. After this, the Bigg Boss 12 popular TV actress herself admitted that she embraced Islam.

In her conversation with ETimes back then, Dipika said, “It is true I have done it (embraced Islam), but why and when I have done it, don’t think it needs to be talked about. I think it is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media.”

“For the audience and media, we are actors who have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this, I think is a very personal space and I don’t give anyone the permission to invade that space. Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am in a very happy space and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions are not to hurt anyone. This is my decision,” she further added.

So, it is clear that Dipika Kakar used the name ‘Faiza’ on her wedding card and she has embraced Islam.