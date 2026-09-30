When do you become an NRI, what changes for your policies?

You got the visa stamped, the flight is booked, and boxes are already taped up in the living room. Somewhere in that moving checklist sits a term plan and maybe a savings-linked policy you bought years ago while still working in India.

The question nobody answers clearly is exactly when your status flips and what that flip actually does to the paperwork sitting on those policies.

Is there 1 single day when you officially become non-resident?

Not really. Your status for tax purposes is not decided by the day you board your flight. It is worked out after the fact, based on how many days you spent in India during that entire financial year.

You are treated as a resident if you were in India for 182 days or more in that year. This is generally counted from April to March, regardless of when in the year you actually left.

What if you had already spent months in India before leaving?

There is a second test that catches people who left partway through the year. Even if you stayed under 182 days, you are still treated as a resident if you were in India for 60 days or more in that year and 365 days or more across the four years before it.

There is a specific relaxation for Indian citizens who leave the country to take up employment abroad, which usually works in your favour during the exact year you move.

Miss both tests, and you are classified as a non-resident for the whole financial year, backdated to the start of that year, not from your travel date.

Does your bank use the same rule as the tax department?

No, and this is the part almost nobody explains well. The rule that governs your bank accounts and how you pay premiums comes from the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), not the income tax rule above.

Once you leave India to take up a job or business abroad with no fixed date to return, FEMA treats you as a person resident outside India from that point, even if you have not crossed any day threshold yet. So what is NRI status on your bank form? It can start on your travel date, while your tax return still treats you as a resident for the rest of that same year. Two different clocks, running on two different rules, both about the same person.

What actually needs updating on your existing policies?

The moment your FEMA status changes, which is usually immediately once you relocate for work, notify your insurer of the change.

Switch your premium payment to an NRE, NRO, or FCNR account instead of a regular resident savings account, and submit updated KYC, your new foreign address, passport, and visa copy.

If you are moving to the United States specifically, a FATCA and CRS self-certification becomes standard paperwork the moment your foreign address is on file. None of this waits for the tax year to close; it needs doing as soon as you land.

Can you still buy a fresh policy once you are classified as NRI?

Yes, term insurance for NRI in the USA is widely available and a routine purchase for people who relocate for work. The process usually involves a medical test through a tie-up clinic in the US or a telemedicine exam, a video verification call, income proof, and premiums paid from an NRE or NRO account.

For a healthy 35-year-old applying for a Rs 1 crore cover, published calculators across most insurers show annual premiums landing somewhere between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000, with the exact figure depending on health declarations and the specific insurer’s underwriting.

If you go looking at options once you are settled, plans built specifically for applicants overseas are structured around exactly this kind of remote medical and video verification process.

Does your premium tax deduction still work the same way?

The deduction itself does not change. NRIs can claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the same premium deduction section available to residents, on life insurance premiums paid on their own life.

The catch is that a deduction only helps if you have taxable income in India to set it against, such as rental income from a property back home or capital gains on Indian investments.

If your only income is a salary earned and taxed abroad, there is nothing in India for that deduction to reduce, so the premium habit that saved you tax as a resident may not save you anything once you move, even though the rule technically still applies to you.

What should you actually do this month?

Start by tracking your actual day count for the current financial year rather than assuming your flight date is the cutoff. Separately, confirm with your bank that your account status has been updated the moment you take up the job abroad, since that is a FEMA change, not a tax change, and it does not wait for anyone’s calendar year.

Update the KYC and payment account on every existing policy instead of waiting for a renewal notice to force the issue. Keep a simple record of your travel dates and day count for the year you move, since either your bank, your insurer, or the tax department may ask for it later, and reconstructing it after the fact from memory rarely goes well.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).