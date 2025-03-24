When Emraan Hashmi refused to work with Alia Bhatt, know why

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 46th birthday today, March 24. Known for his bold roles and magnetic on-screen presence, the actor made his debut with Murder (2003) and gained widespread fame with Murder (2004). Over the years, he has delivered several commercially successful films and romanced many leading Bollywood actresses.

But did you know Emraan once refused to romance Alia Bhatt on screen? Yes, you read that right! As per reports, Emraan was offered a film opposite Alia Bhatt back in 2016, but he bluntly turned it down. While some speculated issues between the two, the real reason was something else altogether.

For those unaware, Emraan and Alia are cousins, and the actor found it extremely awkward to play a romantic lead opposite her. He was even surprised that the filmmakers considered such a casting choice.

Speaking on the matter, he once said, “I can only work with her as a brother… Any other thing would make me sick. I can’t romance my cousin and I don’t think anyone has done that; it would be awkward.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Emraan Hashmi has a power-packed 2025 ahead. He is set to make his Telugu debut with OG (also titled They Call Him OG), starring Pawan Kalyan. He will also be seen in Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar. Additionally, he is currently filming another Telugu project, G2, directed by Adivi Sesh.

Wishing Emraan Hashmi a fantastic birthday and an exciting year ahead!