When Hema Malini made Shah Rukh Khan cry just after his wedding

Hyderabad: Today is Gauri Khan’s birthday, and fans across the world are celebrating the woman who has been the biggest support in Shah Rukh Khan’s life for more than three decades.

But Gauri is not just the wife of a superstar. She is a film producer, designer, and businesswoman who built her own name in the world of style and luxury.

On her special day, some old stories about SRK and Gauri Khan are resurfacing online.

The Night Hema Malini Accidentally Ruined

There’s a funny yet emotional story about Shah Rukh and Gauri’s first night after marriage. Not many people know that it was spent on a movie set because of Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Hema Malini.

At that time, Shah Rukh was new to the film industry and was shooting for “Dil Aashna Hai”, which was Hema Malini’s first film as a director. On his wedding day, Hema ji called him and said she might visit the set. Excited, SRK thought it would be a great surprise for his new bride and took Gauri, still in her bridal outfit, to the studio.

But when they arrived, Hema Malini didn’t show up. The crew told them to wait, and they waited for hours. Around 11 PM, Shah Rukh started shooting, leaving Gauri in the makeup room. The shoot went on till 2 AM, but Hema still hadn’t arrived.

When SRK returned, he saw Gauri asleep on an iron chair, still in her wedding saree and jewellery, surrounded by mosquitoes.

The sight made him emotional, and he had tears in his eyes. It was a moment that showed how hard those early days were full of love, dreams, and sacrifice.

The King and His Queen

Shah Rukh and Gauri met as teenagers at a party in Delhi. SRK instantly fell in love with her. Their journey wasn’t easy they faced family differences and career struggles, but they never gave up on each other.

After years of love and patience, the two got married on October 25, 1991, in a traditional wedding. From those small beginnings to becoming India’s most loved couple, they’ve built a life full of love, fame, and success.

Together, they have three children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, and their sea-facing home Mannat in Mumbai has become a landmark visited by fans from across the world.