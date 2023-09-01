When Hrithik Roshan visited sets of ‘Roadies 1’

Hrithik came on the sets of 'Roadies' in 2003 to promote Karizma bikes.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st September 2023 1:40 pm IST
When Hrithik Roshan visited sets of 'Roadies 1'

Mumbai: If you have grown up watching ‘Roadies’, then actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha’s latest Instagram post is bound to make you nostalgic.

Rannvijay, who was the winner of the first-ever season of India’s most iconic youth reality show, took a stroll down memory lane and shared pictures from his ‘Roadies’ journey as a contestant.

Interestingly, he surprised fans by dropping photos that feature none other than Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik came on the sets of ‘Roadies’ in 2003 to promote Karizma bikes.

In the images, Hrithik is seen posing next to Roadies contestants.

As soon as Rannvijay dropped the post, netizens chimed in the comment section and expressed their love for the ‘Roadies’ show.
“I remember this,” actor Siddhanth Kapoor commented.

“Karizmas are synonymous with dream goals for biking in india, Hrithik and you cemented that culture for us,” comedian Kenny Sebastian wrote.

“Hahahha you made us nostalgic,” another one wrote.

Rannvijay had a long association with ‘Roadies’. He had hosted the show for 17 long years. He undoubtedly received immense love and popularity with his ‘Roadies’ stint.

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
