When in Anda Nagar, can’t miss Anda Burger!

We have seen all sorts of rage bait food combinations on social media, whether it be nutella on biryani, or coffee in Sheer Khurma. However, a new “Anda burger” emerging on the internet has people feeling sick just by watching it.

Since this cannot even be called a combination.

For Jonathan Matas, an Indian based American social media personality, “when in Anda Nagar, have to try the Anda Burger!”. Whatever your imagination has conjured up of the anda burger cannot possibly hold up to the delicacy it actually is.

First off, the food vendor pours some Campa energy drink (red) on to the hot tawa, then cracks two eggs onto the boiling liquid. Along with some chopped onion because an omelette mix cannot possibly miss onion, and to add a little sweetness – some motichoor laddu crumbled over it.

Since this cannot even be called a combination.

It doesn’t stop there.

After combining the well-balanced ingredients, the vendor continues to mix in the rest of the toppings. He proceeds to add some moonfali (peanuts), possibly for the nutty undertone, crushed cereal (Nestle’s choco pops), uncooked Maggi noodles for the crunch including Lay’s sizzling hot potato chips, also crushed.

Lastly, topped with the fizzy energy drink, he slaps on the burger slices onto the anda mixture and serves it hot with an opened bottle of the same Campa energy drink.

Although Jonathan found it “palatable”, the comment section, not so much.

Since the vendor gives him complimentary sev on the side while he’s eating, one comment said, “Even save (sev) can’t save you bro. Good luck.”

While another comment said, “Bhai ko jo dikha bhai ne tava pe daal diya (Whatever the brother saw, he tossed it straight onto the pan).”

Other comments were concerned for his health as the dish did not particularly look healthy.