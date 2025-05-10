Being a city of foodies, it is only natural that Hyderabad goes viral for its food, time and again. But sometimes, the city takes the internet by storm for all the wrong reasons. Hyderabad’s culinary creativity takes a bizarre turn where innovation meets outright insanity. From Dairy Milk pakodas to Dosa Haleem, food vendors and content creators are pushing the limits of taste, on weird food combo at a time.

While some of these combinations might be born out of genuine curiosity, many are clearly designed for shock value and social media virality. And many times they hit the bull’s eye as these culinary experiments rack up millions of views, with reactions ranging from laughter and intrigue to sheer horror.

Siasat.com brings you six of such weird food combos that went viral in Hyderabad- some that may pique your interest, while others you’d rather watch from a distance.

1. Shawarma Puri

Latest weird food combo to go viral, Shawarma Puri is just like the name suggests- flaky puris stuffed with shredded Shawarma chicken, ketchup and garlic sauce. While it aims to bring a fusion of Indo-Middle Eastern street food, it has left many purists raising their eyebrows. For those who want to dare their taste buds, it is available at The Exotic Grill at Tarnaka.

2. Gulab Jamun Bhajiya

This controversial food combo involved deep-frying gulab jamuns in gram flour batter, slicing them open and topping with chopped onions, masalas and peanuts. Originating from Rajahmundry, this dish is available at Srinivasa Mixture Point at Hitech City Metro Station. Back when it went viral, it had sparked strong reactions online, with many criticising it.

3. Dairy Milk Pakoda

Continuing the assault on India’s favourite street food, pakodas, is the Dairy Milk pakoda. A street vendor in Hyderabad committed the crime of deep-frying a bar of Dairy Milk chocolate in traditional pakoda batter and serving it alongside green chutney. While the name of the eatery is not available anywhere, it did manage to draw flak from netizens from all over India.

4. Khowa and Gulab Jamun Ice Gola

Ice Gola is a beloved summer treat for many in Hyderabad, and to twist it, a food stall in Mallepally, Hyderabad, has introduced Khowa and Gulab Jamun Ice Gola. First, it is layered with ice, warm khowa and gulab jamun and then mixed rigorously to turn it into a mixture. Surprisingly, this food combo has received a lot of love online, with many netizens recalling it to be their favourite childhood treat.

5. Haleem Dosa

A daring fusion of two Hyderabadi favourites, the Haleem Dosa was popularised during Ramzan 2024 at a local eatery in Vijaynagar Colony. Many flocked to check this innovative experiment out, but it failed to win the hearts of locals who touted it to be ‘an insult’ to traditional flavours.

6. Gulab Jamun Burger

This dish became an instant hit among locals when it was first introduced by Hassan Dairy. In this unconventional fusion, burger buns are lathered with a generous amount of khowa and then topped with two sugary gulab jamuns. While people still flock to the place to try this dish, many still stay wary of it.

Have you tried any of these weird food combos? Comment below.