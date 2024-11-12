When is Hania Aamir aka Sharjeena walking down the aisle?

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has captured fans’ hearts with her impressive portrayal of Sharjeena in the recently concluded hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Her character’s dialogues, emotional depth, and stylish looks made Sharjeena a household name, and Hania’s performance was widely praised both locally and internationally.

As one of Pakistan’s most-followed celebrities on Instagram, Hania’s popularity has soared, and her fans can’t seem to get enough.

Hania Aamir Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans

In addition to her on-screen success, Hania’s personal life has also piqued the interest of her fans, many of whom are curious if the star is planning to settle down soon. During a recent fan meet-and-greet, Hania was asked about her marriage plans and whether she would be walking down the aisle any time soon.

The actress responded with her humor, saying, “When I get married, I’ll announce it to everyone. I won’t keep it a secret. I’ll shout it from the rooftops!”

In 2023, rumors circulated online linking Hania Aamir romantically with Pakistan’s cricket sensation, Babar Azam. Speculations about a potential relationship between the two were widespread, with some even suggesting they might tie the knot. However, Hania dispelled the rumors, affirming in multiple interviews that she is single.

For now, Hania Aamir is enjoying her success, engaging with fans, and keeping everyone guessing. Whether in her personal or professional life, one thing is certain — Hania has big plans, and her fans will be watching every step of the way!