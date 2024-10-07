When is Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s last episode? Adeel spills beans

Islamabad: The popular drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has become an obsession among fans, especially the youth. Today is Monday and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the 26th episode. The show, starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, has kept viewers hooked with its intense plot, unpredictable twists and chemistry between lead actors.

Excitement is at an all-time high as fans anxiously await the latest episode, thanks to the nail-biting promos that have left everyone on the edge of their seats. But amid all the anticipation, a new video clip featuring Emmad Irfani, who plays Adeel in the series, has gone viral on social media.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Last Episode On Cards?

In the clip from his latest interview with Indian journalist Faridoon Sheheryaar, Emmad spills some hints about the show’s future.

During the interview, Faridoon asks the burning question on every fan’s mind, “Kitne episodes bache hain mere bhai?” While Emmad didn’t give an exact answer or reveal when the final episode will air, he did offer fans some reassurance. “Thodasa NDA hai, lekin abhi jald khatam nahi hone wala hai, bus itna kahun ga,” Emmad shared, hinting that the show is far from over.

This revelation comes after much speculation surrounding the promo for episode 26, which teased significant plot developments, including Adeel’s potential downfall and Mustafa’s uncertain fate. Fans had begun to wonder if the story was reaching its conclusion, but Emmad’s comments suggest that there are plenty of surprises and episodes still to come.

With more twists and turns in store, it’s clear that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is not ending anytime soon, much to the relief of its devoted audience. The journey of Sharjeena and Mustafais far from over, and fans can expect more drama.

Are you watching Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum?