When is the next long weekend in UAE?

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents are expected to celebrate a five-day extended weekend for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha 1445 AH-2024, which is likely to fall on Monday, June 17.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, confirmed that astronomical calculations indicate that Arafah Day on Sunday, June 16.

The final three Tashreeq days, marking the end of the Haj season and extension of Eid celebrations, are expected to occur on Thursday, June 20, he added.

The Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah 1445 AH/2024 in the Gulf countries is expected to begin on Friday, June 7.

The actual date will be confirmed by the moon-sighting committee closer to the time.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al-Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.