When Kareena refused to work with Bhansali at last minute

Mumbai: The world of filmmaking is an unpredictable and highly competitive one, where things can change at the last minute, leaving the entire cast and crew in disarray. One of the most common issues that filmmakers face is actors walking out of a film in the final moments. This can happen due to a range of reasons, such as creative differences, clashes with co-stars or filmmakers, issues with the script or scheduling conflicts.

One such case is of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan where she said NO to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster ‘Ram Leela’. Yes, you read that right! If the reports are to be believed, Bebo even gave the screen test for the lead role and fans were excited to see her in the director’s grand vision. Pictures of the actress dressed as Leela are still available on the internet.

However, just days before the start of filming, Kareena decided to walk out of the project in favor of another film set, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, starring Imran Khan, as per reports.

Bhansali managed to find a worthy replacement in the form of the stunning Deepika Padukone. Her performance in the film was nothing short of exceptional, captivating audiences with her grace and beauty. Deepika’s portrayal of Leela earned her widespread acclaim, as she won over millions of hearts with her performance.

Ram Leela starred Ranveer Singh in the male lead role and it was released in 2013.