When Lahore turned up in huge numbers for Emraan Hashmi

Hyderabad: Bollywood films have always enjoyed a special place in the hearts of audiences in Pakistan. From the romance of Shah Rukh Khan to the action of Salman Khan, Indian stars have built a loyal fan base across the border. However, there was one actor whose popularity reached a different level altogether. That actor was Emraan Hashmi.

Known for his romantic films, chartbuster songs and intense screen presence, Emraan Hashmi became one of the most loved Bollywood stars in Pakistan during the late 2000s. His films were not just watched there, they were celebrated.

After making his Bollywood debut with Footpath in 2003, Emraan gained attention through films like Murder, Gangster, Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Zeher. While these movies made him a youth icon in India, they also found a huge audience in Pakistan.

His songs became popular on television channels and radio stations, while his romantic image made him a fan favourite among youngsters.

Jannat Created History in Pakistan

The biggest turning point came with Jannat, which released in 2008. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film featured Emraan Hashmi as a bookie caught in the dangerous world of cricket betting and match-fixing.

The movie’s gripping story, romance with Sonal Chauhan and unforgettable songs like Zara Sa and Haan Tu Hai made it a blockbuster. When Jannat was released in Pakistan, reports suggested that cinema halls in Lahore witnessed massive crowds eager to watch the film.

The craze was so high that the movie became one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases in the country.

Emraan Hashmi’s Special Visit to Pakistan

The love from Pakistani fans was not limited to box office numbers. During the promotions of Jannat, Emraan Hashmi visited Pakistan and interacted with local media and audiences.

The actor later revealed that he had always received positive feedback from Pakistani viewers and was excited to experience their response in person. He described the audience as warm, open-minded and passionate about cinema.

Apart from his films, Emraan’s music played a major role in his popularity. Songs from movies like Awarapan, Gangster, Jannat and Murder became huge hits across Pakistan.

Even today, many fans continue to revisit those songs and films, proving that Emraan Hashmi’s connection with Pakistani audiences remains strong years later.